Report Lists Most Expensive Zip Codes in Illinois

A recent report from PropertyShark, a property research website for investors, lists Illinois' most expensive zip codes—and notes what it calls an “enclave of affluence” in the Chicago area.

Kenilworth clinched the top spot with a median home sale price of $1,212,500, followed by Winnetka with $890,000 and Glencoe with $882,500.

“Comparatively, Illinois’ most expensive zip code, 60043, posted a median sale price of $1,212,500 – 6.5 times that of the state median,” PropertyShark says. “Kenilworth’s reign as most expensive zip code in Illinois isn’t surprising, as this pricey Chicago suburb has been the queen bee of North Shore communities for years.”

Take a look at the top 50 most expensive Illinois zip codes below:

1 60043 Kenilworth $1,212,500

2 60093 Winnetka $890,000

3 60022 Glencoe $882,500

4 60521 Hinsdale $785,000

5 60045 Lake Forest $720,000

6 60603 Chicago $702,500

7 60029 Golf $687,500

8 60091 Wilmette $672,500

9 60523 Oak Brook $569,000

10 60558 Western Springs $530,000

See the rest of the list on PropertyShark.