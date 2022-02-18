Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect Across Chicago Area Due to Blowing Snow

The entire Chicago area will be under a winter weather advisory beginning Friday afternoon with blowing snow potentially making for dangerous travel conditions.

The advisory is set to begin at 2 p.m. and continue through 9 a.m. Saturday.

"Areas of blowing and drifting snow expected, especially in open areas, due to wind gusts to 40 mph over freshly fallen snow," the alert states.

The alert warns blowing snow could make for snow-covered roadways, "sharply reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions, primarily in open areas."

A heavy snow storm dumped as much as six inches or more of snow in parts of Illinois, along with at least eight inches of snow in parts of northwest Indiana Thursday.

The storm wreaked havoc on travelers across the area, causing numerous crashes and shutting down several major interstates for hours.

Blowing snow threatens to cause more travel issues Friday, especially in rural communities, and as a result several school districts across the region moved to e-learning for Friday.

Temperatures Saturday are only expected to rise into the 20s, but much warmer conditions are expected for Sunday, with highs potentially approaching 50 degrees in many locations.

Monday will once again see highs in the upper-30s and low-40s, but another storm system could bring rain and snow to the region, according to forecast models.