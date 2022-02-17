Illinois Schools Announce Closures, Moves to Remote Learning Due to Blowing Snow Friday

NOTE: For the most up-to-date list of school closures and moves to remote learning, viewers can search the Emergency Closing Center website throughout the night.

Although a powerful storm system that dumped six or more inches of snow in some locations will have moved out of the area by Friday morning, some schools will once again switch to remote learning, or close entirely, due to the threat of blowing snow.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour are expected in some locations that were hit hard by snow on Thursday, leading officials to announce that they will either cancel classes, or switch to remote-instruction days.

Numerous schools in Kankakee County are among those impacted, including Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, which will close completely on Friday.

Officials say that the school’s bylaws do not allow for back-to-back e-learning days due to weather, and therefore they will use one of their inclement weather days instead.

School districts in nearby Kankakee, Bradley and Manteno will all switch to remote learning on Friday, as will Momence, according to officials.

In northwest Indiana, select schools will switch to remote learning, including Crown Point Community School Corporation institutions.

These moves come after a powerful winter storm dumped six or more inches of snow in some locations.

The issue now will become much colder temperatures, along with blowing and drifting snow. Even as crews work to clear roadways, which were heavily impacted by rapidly-falling snow on Thursday, the wind will likely cause travel issues throughout the morning, especially in more rural and wide-open areas.

By the weekend, winds will begin to calm, and by Sunday high temperatures are expected to climb back into the 40s.