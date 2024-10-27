Will Chicago's Halloween forecast scare or delight kids this year?

Last year’s Halloween was a snowy one for many Chicago-area residents, but will the weather cooperate a bit more in 2024?

In the days leading up to Halloween, the forecast is anything but scary, and is in fact poised to potentially set records. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Monday’s forecast will be quite pleasant, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, but the mercury will continue rising on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the record high temperature for Oct. 29 in Chicago is 78 degrees, and thanks to an aggressive wind out of the south, temperatures could potentially soar up to 80 degrees on Tuesday.

The warmth will continue into Wednesday, but changes will occur in the forecast that will make the Halloween holiday a bit more fall-like.

As a cold front pushes through the area late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, temperatures will drop from the 70s at midnight on Halloween into the mid-50s near Chicago and even into the upper-40s away from the city, and rain is expected to hammer the area early in the day.

Fortunately for those who are going to be out trick-or-treating, it appears the rain will end before children don their costumes, but the wind won’t be calm, with gusts upwards of 20 miles per hour possible through the evening hours.

It will also be nicer than the 2023 edition of Halloween, where the city of Chicago reported 0.9 inches of snow in its first recorded snowfall of the season.

Temperatures are expected to rebound a bit heading into the weekend, with readings in the low-60s possible by Saturday, according to forecast models.

As always, model guidance can change, and we encourage you to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all of the latest information.