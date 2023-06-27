Chicago Weather

What is Chicago's air quality number? Here's how to find it

Chicago's air quality continued to worsen as the day went on Tuesday, nearing the threshold to be declared "hazardous" as it reached "unusual" levels far higher than anything experienced in the last several weeks.

As of 6 p.m., however, the city's number sat at 258, where it had been since 3 p.m., according to the government air quality website, AirNow.

To check the air quality level in your area right now, click here.

Chicago's air quality entered "very unhealthy" territory just before noon Tuesday and continued to rise.

Previously, the PM2.5 -- an air pollutant also known as fine particulate matter, which is causing much of the haze in the region -- reached 250 as of 2 p.m. Levels were at 209 at 11:30 a.m. and 228 at 1 p.m.

Anything over 200 is considered "very unhealthy, though in the last month, the city hasn't seen its numbers climb above 160. Once the region reaches above 300, it enters a "hazardous" level.

According to the World Air Quality Index, which ranks cities across the globe from worst air quality to best, Chicago currently holds the No. 1 spot -- and that was before levels rose even higher Tuesday.

Chicago Smoke

How long will Chicago's ‘very unhealthy' air quality last? Here's what we know

Chicago Smoke

Live blog: Chicago, suburbs experiencing ‘very unhealthy' air conditions, smoky smell due to Canadian wildfires

The conditions have already led to an air quality alert, shut down beaches in some suburbs and led others to move scheduled events indoors or cancel them altogether.

The National Weather Service also issued an air quality alert around that same time that remains in effect until midnight Wednesday, though conditions are expected to be "unhealthy for sensitive groups" across Illinois Wednesday.

The NWS reported smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region and "pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories." The agency urged people to reduce or limit outdoor activities.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said reaching such a level is "unusual" in the Chicago area.

"It's actually pretty unusual for us to fall into it based on that PM2.5," she said. "Our ozone is actually good right now, so it's the PM2.5 - it's at a higher level."

According to data from AirNow, Chicago hasn't climbed above 160 for PM2.5 at all within the last month. The region has only reached above 150, entering the "red" category, just three times since May 28.

In total, there are six categories: green, or good; yellow, or moderate; orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups; red, or unhealthy; purple, or very unhealthy; and maroon, or hazardous.

Daily AQI ColorLevels of ConcernValues of IndexDescription of Air Quality
GreenGood0 to 50Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.
YellowModerate51 to 100Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
OrangeUnhealthy for Sensitive Groups101 to 150Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
RedUnhealthy151 to 200Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PurpleVery Unhealthy201 to 300Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.
MaroonHazardous301 and higherHealth warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

