How long will Chicago's ‘very unhealthy' air quality last? Here's what we know

Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have been blanketed with thick smoke throughout the day Tuesday, but when can residents expect relief from the conditions?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow platform, Chicago has seen its Air Quality Index (AQI) rise throughout the day Tuesday, topping out at around 258 at approximately 4 p.m.

Those levels, which take into account the level of pollutants and airborne particulates in the atmosphere, are considered “very unhealthy” by the EPA, and they have advised residents to limit their time outdoors as a result of the conditions.

The Illinois EPA issued an air quality alert early Tuesday, and according to current forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team and the EPA, things aren’t likely to change much in the short-term.

[4:45 PM 6/27] Air Quality Alerts and Ozone Action Days have been declared by the ILEPA and IDEM as poor air quality will continue through Wednesday. Please see https://t.co/N5S58sVQNn for additional forecasts, safety information, and tips on how you can reduce your emissions. pic.twitter.com/0wXuF9sfR9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 27, 2023

The air quality alert will remain in place through at least Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

What remains uncertain is how bad the air quality will be. According to federal officials, the AQI is still expected to be at “unhealthy” rates on Wednesday, but whether it will hit the “very unhealthy” levels experienced Tuesday remains to be seen.

That holds true for most of the Chicago area, with residents urged to take precautions.

What could potentially save the day in terms of air quality is a storm system that could arrive in the area Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area is currently at a “slight” risk of severe weather on Thursday, but the good news for area residents is that the system will likely boot the heaviest smoke out of the region, thereby improving air quality after it moves out Friday morning.

In fact, Thursday’s air quality forecast is currently calling for “moderate” air quality levels on Thursday, an improvement over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents are urged to reduce their exposure to the smoky air by reducing the amount of time they spend outside, and by opting for less-strenuous activity if they do venture outdoors.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information.