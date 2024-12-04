Chicago Snow

WATCH: Video shows how fast conditions can change in a snow squall

By NBC Chicago Staff

A fast-moving cold front could bring hazardous snow and gusty winds to the Chicago area, and it’s already having big impacts in Wisconsin.

As the system approaches, the National Weather Service posted a video out of Wisconsin that showed just how quickly conditions changed, with near-zero visibility and snow covering an interstate highway during a snow squall that hammered the region.

The National Weather Service warns that residents could see “similar conditions” in the Chicago area, especially after sunset Wednesday. Conditions could deteriorate quickly if a snow squall hits an area, with gusty winds and bursts of snow causing hazardous travel conditions.

In fact, such a squall could reduce visibility to less than a quarter-mile, posing significant hazards for commuters.

A “squall” is defined as an intense period of moderate-to-heavy snowfall, with gusty winds causing reduced visibility or even whiteout conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Such a disturbance is short in nature, usually lasting less than an hour, but even a squall that lasts for a few minutes can produce dangerous road conditions, according to officials.

The Chicago area could see squalls develop in the late afternoon and especially into the early evening after sunset, right at the height of rush hour.

Motorists are being advised to use extra caution on roadways as snow falls and as winds continue to increase, with gusts over 40 miles per hour possible in the late evening.

Temperatures are also expected to drop rapidly, with lows falling into the teens and wind chills potentially dropping below zero heading into the early morning hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

