Video: 2 tornadoes forming at same time in northwest Chicago suburbs

Across the Chicago area, multiple tornado touchdowns were reported, but one video appeared to capture the moment two formed next to each other in the city's northwest suburbs.

The footage was captured in Kane County, looking toward South Elgin and Saint Charles.

Confirmed tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service near South Elgin and Campton Hills.

Elgin authorities confirmed they were called to the Edgewater (Del Webb) subdivision at Bowes and Randall Roads after receiving reports of tornado touchdowns. There, 19 homes around the 2800 block of Stoney Creek Drive were damaged, but no injuries were reported and all residents were accounted for, police said.

Elgin police said 10 homes sustained "significant damage" while the other nine suffered "cosmetic damage."

The area was expected to remain closed overnight as residents were being relocated.

While the images showing two tornadoes were dramatic, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists said they did not appear to be what's known as "twin tornadoes," or two tornadoes spawning from the same storm cell, usually with two different rotations.

Still, it was a startling sight for many across the area.

Trained weather spotters observed tornadoes on the ground in numerous other locations as well, including another touchdown at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where multiple warehouses on the west side of the airport were damaged.

A tornado also touched down in areas near Stickney and Berwyn, with the twister described as “large and extremely dangerous” by the NWS.

The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flash flooding, is rising on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Another tornado touchdown was also reported near Hodgkins and Summit.

Elsewhere, weather spotters reported trees snapped and strewn debris in Carol Stream in DuPage County. A tornado was reported to have touched down in that area.

