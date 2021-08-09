‘Large and Extremely Dangerous' Tornado One of Several Reported in DeKalb, Kane Counties

The National Weather Service says trained weather spotters have confirmed multiple tornado touchdowns as part of an outbreak of severe weather Monday in areas west of the city of Chicago.

A series of tornado warnings were issued as storms moved into the area from southern Wisconsin. Some storms also fired in Illinois itself, with some areas seeing multiple waves of tornadic activity throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.

Here is a timeline of touchdown reports:

6:33 p.m. Maple Park (Kane County)

Social media images posted by the National Weather Service show a rain-wrapped tornado in Maple Park, located near the border of DeKalb and Kane counties.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The National Weather Service called this tornado "large and extremely dangerous."

6:17 p.m. Sycamore (DeKalb County)

Trained weather spotters reported a confirmed tornado touchdown in Sycamore, located in northeastern DeKalb County.

Damage was observed in numerous locations after the storm passed through, with several structures impacted, according to law enforcement and local officials.

5:32 p.m. Paw Paw (DeKalb County)

Trained weather spotters reported this storm in Paw Paw, sparking a tornado warning.

5:32 p.m. Malta (DeKalb County)

Spotters also located a tornado in Malta, located in western DeKalb County, a short time before the Paw Paw tornado.

5:28 p.m. Hampshire (Kane County)

In northwestern Kane County, a tornado was indicated by radar near Hampshire, located just to the southeast of Genoa.

This tornado was also located near Burlington, and may have caused structure damage in that community, according to law enforcement officials.

4:53 p.m.: Kingston (DeKalb County)

Trained weather spotters located a tornado touchdown approximately three miles to the south of Kingston, located in northern DeKalb County.

4:34 p.m.: Kirkland (DeKalb County)

Social media images were posted of a tornado that touched down near Kirkland, approximately 11 miles to the northwest of the county seat of DeKalb:

Few minutes ago southeast of Kirkland! pic.twitter.com/3Y69zpDUNo — Landon Moeller (@landon_wx) August 9, 2021

Storm damage has now been reported near Burlington, Illinois, which is located in northwestern Kane County, but it is unclear whether that damage was caused by a tornado.