Timeline of lake-effect snow, freezing drizzle impacting Chicago area Monday

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for parts of northeastern Illinois on Monday, with lake-effect snow and freezing drizzle possible.

Several inches of snow could fall in northern parts of the Chicago area near Lake Michigan, with snow accumulations and freezing drizzle potentially impacting travel in other parts of the region as the afternoon moves along.

Those lake-effect snow bands are expected to slowly shift into portions of Will County and then into northwest Indiana as the evening moves along, with colder weather expected for the majority of the upcoming week.

Here’s the latest timeline of how things could unfold.

Monday Afternoon:

Lake-effect snow is expected to begin in a wide swath of Cook County, including the city of Chicago, Evanston, and southern portions of the county.

Parts of Will County could also begin seeing snow during this time, with 1-to-2 inches of snow expected to fall during the afternoon commute.

What’s more, gusty winds could further reduce visibility, with gusts of up to 25-to-30 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

Areas of Lake County and northern Cook County could see 3-to-4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday Evening:

Snow begins to move out of the immediate Chicago area, but lake-effect snow is expected to continue in far southern Cook County, eastern Will County and in parts of northwest Indiana, including Lake County.

An inch or two of accumulation is possible, with gusty winds also potentially impacting travel in these areas.

Overnight into Tuesday:

Lake-effect snow could continue until daybreak Tuesday morning in parts of northwest Indiana, including Porter, Jasper, Newton and LaPorte counties, according to NWS officials.

Tuesday:

Lake-effect snow will slowly subside, with most of the area under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

High temperatures are expected to settle into the mid-20s, slightly below their seasonal averages in the low-30s.

Wednesday-Thursday:

Temperatures will dip slightly Wednesday, with readings in the low-20s and low temperatures in the teens across the area.

Thursday should see some clearing and sunnier skies, but temperatures will still be on the cold side, with highs only in the mid-20s.

Friday:

Another chance for accumulating snow emerges in the forecast for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s across the area.

It’s unclear at this time just how much snow will fall, but the storm system that’s tracking toward the area could end up impacting most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, leaving open the possibility of snow across a wide part of the Chicago area.