Thousands without power in Wisconsin, Illinois amid staggering heat wave

Thousands of customers are without power in Wisconsin and Illinois amid a heat wave that has driven heat indices north of 115 degrees on Wednesday.

According to WE Energy in Wisconsin, there are nearly 4,000 customers without power in areas around Kenosha County, while hundreds are without power in Illinois, according to ComEd.

As of 3:15 p.m., there were 14 outages impacting 3,782 customers around Kenosha, according to WE Energies.

Kenosha County, like most of Illinois, is under an excessive heat warning until Thursday evening, with high temperatures in the upper-90s and heat indices climbing above 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to ComEd, approximately 790 customers in Illinois were without power as of 3 p.m., primarily in Cook County.

Both utilities have said that they are activating additional crews to address any issues with the power grid, which is under stress because of prolonged use of air conditioning for heat relief purposes.

The latest updates can be viewed on both companies’ websites.