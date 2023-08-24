Thousands of customers across Illinois and Wisconsin experienced power outages amid an excessive heat warning that brought temperatures in the high 90s and heat index levels upwards of 120 degrees.

Wednesday evening, ComEd reported approximately 2,927 customers in the Chicago area were without power. Of those, 2,294 were in Cook County, while 342 customers were without power in LaSalle County, according to the utility company.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, those numbers had gone down significantly. According to ComEd's outage map, 266 customers were currently without power.

You can check ComEd outages here you using ComEd's outage map here.

Also on Wednesday, WE Energy in Wisconsin had nearly 4,000 customers without power at one point in Kenosha County, but those outages were largely addressed, according to officials.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, WE Energy reported approximately 733 customers without power, with the majority of customers just outside of Green Bay.

You can check WE Energy outages here.

Both utilities have said that they are activating additional crews to address any issues with the power grid, which is under stress because of prolonged use of air conditioning for heat relief purposes.