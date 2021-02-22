Chicago Weather

Temperatures to Rise Near 40 Degrees This Week in Chicago Area

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After much of the Chicago area saw a mild, yet sometimes snowy, weekend, even warmer temps are on the horizon.

Temperature highs Monday will likely stay in the mid to upper 30s, staying seasonably cold but marking a continued shift for an area that saw much of the month at below-freezing temperatures.

As the week goes on, repeated days of near-40 degree temperatures are expected.

Local

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

5-Part Series Addresses Kids And Mental Health During Coronavirus Pandemic

shedd aquarium 2 hours ago

Shedd Aquarium Free Days Start Monday For Illinois Residents

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach well above freezing, with highs hovering near the 40-degree mark.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Thursday and Friday will likely stay in the low to mid 30s, before another mild weekend with chances for rain and snow.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us