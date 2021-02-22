Temperatures to Rise Near 40 Degrees This Week in Chicago Area

After much of the Chicago area saw a mild, yet sometimes snowy, weekend, even warmer temps are on the horizon.

Temperature highs Monday will likely stay in the mid to upper 30s, staying seasonably cold but marking a continued shift for an area that saw much of the month at below-freezing temperatures.

As the week goes on, repeated days of near-40 degree temperatures are expected.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach well above freezing, with highs hovering near the 40-degree mark.

Thursday and Friday will likely stay in the low to mid 30s, before another mild weekend with chances for rain and snow.