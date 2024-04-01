Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible in Chicago area Monday

The Chicago area could see a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms Monday, just in time for the start of the evening commute.

According to the National Weather Service, those thunderstorms are expected to move into the western portions of the area in the early afternoon, and will likely reach the city by 4 p.m.

Some storms could potentially be “strong-to-severe,” according to officials, with gusty winds and large hail both possible threats.

Frequent lightning strikes are also possible with any storms that develop, as are torrential downpours that could cause slowed travel during the evening commute.

After the round of storms moves through, there is still a chance for more rain on Tuesday morning, with waves of showers and thunderstorms still possible into the morning commute.

Later on Tuesday, some rain could become mixed with snow, and snow is expected to cause slushy accumulations across the area late Tuesday and even into Wednesday.

Winds are also expected to pick up significantly on Wednesday, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible during the afternoon hours.

Air temperatures are only expected to reach into the upper-30s, making for a blustery afternoon with frigid wind chills possible.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest updates, and for push alerts when severe weather strikes.