Stretch of dangerous heat and humidity expected next week for Chicago area

Chicago has had its fair share of tornadoes, severe storms and wildfire smoke this summer, but the region has managed to avoid many heat headlines so far.

That might not last much longer, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes.

The intense “heat dome” across the south and southwest will begin migrating to the north and east next week. This will bring the second stretch of days in the 90s this summer for the Chicago area, and maybe the hottest days of 2023 so far.

While it doesn’t look like next week will break record highs, the added humidity could be dangerous.

The feels-like temperatures are expected to rise between 95 degrees and 100 degrees around Chicago, as dew point temperatures rise into the 70s by Wednesday.

NBC Chicago Humidity Forecast

Long-range models are not in agreement yet on when this ridge in the jet stream will break down and allow the area to cool back down. It may be cooler by July 29, but it’s possible 90-degree highs could persist through the weekend.

Chicago has only seen nine 90-degree days so far this summer. The hottest day was June 24 when the region hit 93 degrees. On average, the area sees about 17 90-degree days per year.

While this heat wave could be dangerous for some, it still doesn’t compare to the intense record-heat that’s been persistent all month across the south and southwest. Phoenix hit 119 degrees the past two days in a row, the fourth-highest temperature ever recorded there.

Heat safety