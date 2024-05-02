Severe weather timeline in Chicago area shows threats of gusty winds, hail

The Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk for severe weather on Thursday as a storm system churns through the Great Plains and toward the upper Midwest.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the main threat for severe weather will be seen in Texas, but most of the Great Plains and Midwest are under a “marginal” risk for severe storms, which will primarily develop on Thursday evening.

Here is a timeline of how the system could impact the area, and what the following days will hold for the region.

Thursday Morning/Afternoon:

Isolated showers will dissipate in the late morning, leading to a period of partly-to-mostly cloudy skies across the Chicago area, according to forecast models.

A wide temperature disparity is expected, with areas north of Chicago and along Lake Michigan only seeing highs in the 60s. Areas to the south of the city could potentially see significantly warmer temperatures, with highs in the low-80s possible.

Late Afternoon/Early Evening:

Storms are expected to begin firing right around the evening rush hour, impacting the western portions of the region first.

Heavy rain is possible with storms that develop, but gusty winds cannot be ruled out at this time, according to forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Mid-to-Late Evening:

The main severe weather threat will emerge during this time as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.

According to the SPC, the main threats with any storms that develop will be gusty winds, but there is also a chance for hail and a “non-zero” chance of an isolated tornado or two.

Elsewhere, rain is likely on Thursday night, and those showers are expected to persist late into the evening across the area.

Friday:

Showers will continue overnight and into Friday morning, but they will slowly decrease in coverage area as the sun comes up, according to forecast models.

Eventually, clouds will start to clear, leading to partly-to-mostly sunny skies across the region, with highs in the 70s according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Saturday/Sunday:

Widely-scattered showers are possible late Saturday, but the weekend is expected to be mostly dry, with highs in the low-70s on Saturday and in the upper-60s on Sunday. Some areas could see highs in the 70s on Sunday, especially south of the city and away from the influence of Lake Michigan.