Snowy Chicago-area forecast precedes warmer temps in coming days

The Chicago area is seeing warmer temperatures on Wednesday, but residents also had to deal with slick roads as a burst of snow arrived, with more on the way.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures have increased by more than 20 degrees in most of the Chicago area over the last 24 hours, though breezy conditions are keeping wind chills in the single-digits across much of the region.

High temperatures Wednesday will settle in the low-20s, and while conditions are expected to remain mostly clear for the afternoon commute, another round of snow is expected to arrive ahead of a cold front sweeping toward the upper Midwest.

The brunt of the snow will be felt around Interstate 80 and in areas immediately south of the highway, with northwest Indiana also dealing with more accumulations in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Minor accumulations up to 1 inch

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, accumulations could range from a coating of snow to around one inch, with some slick spots developing on roadways across the area this evening.

The cold front is expected to finish passing through the area Thursday morning, leading to clearer skies, but there won’t be a massive decline in temperatures, as highs are still expected to be in the low-20s on both Thursday and Friday.

From there, a bigger warmup will arrive, as temperatures are expected to climb above the freezing mark on Saturday for the first time in a week.

After a brief cooldown Sunday, with highs in the upper-20s, things will warm up again heading into Monday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. That weather pattern is expected to continue for several days, with temperatures potentially cracking the 40-degree mark near midweek, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.