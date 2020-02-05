Snowfall Totals Across Chicago-Area

As a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the south suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana, snow is beginning to fall throughout the region.
Some areas, including Grundy County in Illinois and Lake County in northwest Indiana, have already reported more than two inches of snow, with more expected through the overnight hours and into Thursday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region:
Local
ILLINOIS:
Cook County
Homewood – 3.5 inches
Midway International Airport - 0.2 inches
Grundy County
Coal City - 2.2 inches
Morris – 1.8 inches
Livingston County
Streator – 0.5 inches
Will County
Mokena – 1.8 inches
Romeoville – 0.6 inches
INDIANA:
Lake County
Dyer – 2.3 inches
Gary – 1.8 inches
Munster – 2.6 inches
Porter County
Porter - 2 inches
South Haven – 2.2 inches