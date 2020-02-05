Snowfall Totals Across Chicago-Area

As a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the south suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana, snow is beginning to fall throughout the region.

Some areas, including Grundy County in Illinois and Lake County in northwest Indiana, have already reported more than two inches of snow, with more expected through the overnight hours and into Thursday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region:

ILLINOIS:

Cook County

Homewood – 3.5 inches

Midway International Airport - 0.2 inches

Grundy County

Coal City - 2.2 inches

Morris – 1.8 inches

Livingston County

Streator – 0.5 inches

Will County

Mokena – 1.8 inches

Romeoville – 0.6 inches

INDIANA:

Lake County

Dyer – 2.3 inches

Gary – 1.8 inches

Munster – 2.6 inches

Porter County

Porter - 2 inches

South Haven – 2.2 inches