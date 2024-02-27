‘Significant' tornadoes, large hail among severe weather threats in Chicago area

A section of northern Illinois is now at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather on Tuesday, though the entire area is facing the threat of damaging storms in the evening hours.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, that “enhanced” risk band includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern Cook counties, as well as the far northern reaches of LaSalle, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois.

The rest of the Chicago area still remains at a “slight” risk of severe weather, with a strong surface low-pressure system pushing toward the region.

According to the SPC, intense thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday evening. Those storms could ultimately spawn tornadoes, “some of which may be significant,” according to officials. The main threat for tornadoes will likely develop along and south of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Other threats include heavy downpours and gusty winds, and those threats could impact the entire region. Those wind gusts would hit upwards of 60 miles per hour at times, potentially damaging tree limbs, power lines and unsecured objects outside.

The “enhanced” risk area is likely to see the worst of the hail, two inches or more in diameter, according to the alerts.

The storms are expected to push out of the area by the late evening hours, and once they do, temperatures are going to drop considerably, falling into the 30s overnight and into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

The chance of accumulating snow still exists as the low-pressure system departs the area, with heaviest accumulations expected west of the Chicago area because of the presence of ample moisture and temps that will cool sooner than in other parts of the state.