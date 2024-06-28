Showers, strong-to-severe storms possible Friday in Chicago area

The Chicago area will see cooler temperatures in coming days, but residents could also see another chance of severe weather on Friday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, cloud cover will increase through the evening on Thursday, but showers and storms developing over Iowa and Minnesota likely won’t sustain as they arrive thanks to an area of high pressure.

More showers and storms will push toward the area in the morning, and while there is a chance of some scattered rain in the area, the bulk of the moisture, and the biggest impacts of the system, likely won’t be felt until the evening hours.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area will be at a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday, the first of five levels used by the SPC to rate the likelihood of such storms. Any storms that do develop could pack gusty winds and heavy rain, according to forecast models.

Non-severe storms are also possible, with heavy rain the main threats, especially in areas west of Interstate 57 that were hammered with torrential downpours earlier this week.

Showers and storms could persist into Saturday morning before tapering off, paving the way for a mostly dry weekend ahead. Temperatures Sunday will drop back into the low-to-mid 70s, with low temperatures potentially plunging into the 50s overnight.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm as July gets underway, with readings soaring back into the mid-to-upper 80s by the Fourth of July holiday.

There will be chances of rain in the forecast in the coming week, with Tuesday likely the next opportunity to see showers and storms following this week’s system.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.