Severe weather timeline shows when storms could hit Chicago area

The Chicago area could be under the threat of severe weather Tuesday and even into Wednesday, with heavy rain, gusty winds and damaging hail all possible.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of Illinois is at a “slight” risk of severe weather Tuesday, the second of five categories for the likelihood of severe storms.

Far-eastern Illinois, including parts of Will and Kankakee counties, are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather Wednesday morning, along with most of northern Indiana, according to the SPC.

Here’s how the latest forecast models show the storm system unfolding.

Tuesday Morning

Waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the main storm system on Tuesday morning, with areas west of Interstate 55 and south of Interstate 80 seeing the heaviest concentrations of that rain.

Most of eastern Illinois will be at a “marginal” risk of severe storms during that time, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday Afternoon/Evening

The most widespread of the showers and storms are expected to begin pushing into the area after 3 p.m. and through the early evening hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The severe thunderstorm risk ramps up to “slight” for the Chicago area during the afternoon and into the evening, and a risk of flash flooding also emerges because of expected heavy rain.

According to the SPC, the main threats with any storms that develop will be hail and damaging winds, though there is also a possibility for the development of tornadoes.

Even if storms don’t reach severe levels, they could still produce gusty winds, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Wednesday Morning

Another round of showers and storms could hit the area Wednesday morning, though most of the action will likely be centered in areas in northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Higher rainfall amounts could also occur north of the city in the morning hours, though other areas could see scattered showers.

A “marginal” risk of severe weather still exists for far eastern Illinois and northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Highest rainfall amounts likely north of the city and in northwest Indiana, though more rain could occur elsewhere in the suburbs.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest details and information as the system arrives.