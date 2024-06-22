The possibility of severe weather will hover over the Chicago area as the weekend begins with a continued heat stretch, showers and thunderstorms.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, DeKalb and McHenry counties, as well as portions of DuPage Cook, Kendall, Kane, Lake and LaSalle counties are at a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday, the second of five prediction levels used by the SPC.

The remainder of the region, including Northwest Indiana, is at a marginal risk – the first of five levels.

Stray showers are possible along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line in the early morning and then again in the afternoon – before the stronger line of showers and thunderstorms moves in, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Brant Miller.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the area Saturday evening. In addition to cloud to ground lightning and torrential downpours, the strongest storms could produce damaging winds. Stay tuned for updates and stay weather aware! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/anS4MUX1tA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2024

A cold front with showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the evening, bringing the possibility of damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, the threat of hail and potential localized flooding. Tornado potential also can't be ruled out, meteorologist said.

If you have plans early Saturday evening – you might be in the clear, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller.

Thunderstorms are poised to move northwest to southeast through the region in the late evening and reach northwest Indiana around midnight or so.

Lightning strikes and downpours may occur during that time, leading to slower driving conditions.

Some slight relief will come Sunday as temperatures experience a minute decline.

Highs will sit in the mid-to-upper 80s before slightly creeping up on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will rise yet again Tuesday as the potential for thunderstorms and showers returns.

Heat indices exceeding 100 degrees are possible, along with highs in the low to upper 90s, the NWS stated.