As severe weather and tornado watches threatened the Central Plains Tuesday morning, waves of strong to severe storms were expected to move into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Tuesday during the daytime hours was expected to remain dry. High temperatures in the afternoon were expected to reach into mid-70s, but mid-60s along the lake.

By around 4 p.m. however, rain chances were expected, with an active weather pattern ramping up between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

During those hours, all of Northeast Illinois will be under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the Storm Prediction Center's five-level scale. Northwest Indiana will be under a "marginal" risk, which ranks as level one of five.

At that time, "all weather hazards will be at play," Roman stressed, including heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or more, large hail and possibly even a tornado.

"The threat for a tornado is low, but it isn't zero," Roman added.

Waves of showers and storms are expected on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Any storm in the evening may become severe with a threat for all hazards. Stay weather aware tomorrow, and have multiple ways to receive forecast information! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/5LMvAKNuDJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 15, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, the highest threat for severe weather comes after 5 p.m., and is along and west of I-39.

Around 11 p.m., showers and storms are expected to move out, Roman said, though the chance for an isolated storm overnight remains. Wednesday morning, more storm chances and the potential for severe weather returns, according to forecast models.

"Storms may continue Wednesday before cooler air moves in for the end of the week and weekend," Roman said.

Here’s a breakdown of when and where we are expecting showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through early Wednesday. Any storm Tuesday afternoon and evening may become severe. Stay weather aware! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/i4N7AuViPM — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 15, 2024

Winds were expected to pick up Wednesday, Roman said, adding that more showers were expected to move in Thursday afternoon.

"It's a period of unsettled weather over the next several days," Roman said.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures Wednesday will drop into the mid 60s and low 70s. Temperatures were expected to remain below average for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s.