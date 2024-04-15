Severe storms could bring risk of large hail, tornadoes to Chicago area

Most of the Chicago area is at a ‘slight’ risk of severe weather on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, with a variety of threats posed to the region.

According to the latest guidance from the Storm Prediction Center, the development of the storms will impact what kind of threats will emerge.

One scenario would see the Chicago area at risk of “severe winds,” which could cause power outages and damages to trees and even buildings, according to the SPC alerts issued on Monday night.

Another could see equally dangerous threats in the form of “significant hail” or “significant tornadoes,” according to the SPC alert.

The timing of the storms will help impact the threats posed, as will cloud cover ahead of the storm system and surface temperatures, according to the SPC alerts.

Regardless of which threats emerge, several waves of storms are possible, with the main threat coming from storms that could develop late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Scattered showers and storms could impact the area Tuesday morning, but the later storms arriving during the evening commute and around 10 to 11 p.m. could generate the worst of the severe threats.

Those storms are expected to mostly impact northern Illinois, according to the SPC.

One final wave of showers and storms could impact the region Wednesday morning, with the biggest threat facing northwest Indiana.

Additional showers could develop on Thursday, with high temperatures starting to cool into the low-60s.

Following the departure of that rain, highs will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s for most of the weekend, according to forecast models.

