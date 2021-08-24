Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of Northern Illinois

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties in northern Illinois as storms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service, McHenry, DeKalb and Kane counties are included in that watch, which will expire at 11 p.m.

Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties are also listed on the watch.

According to forecast models, thunderstorms are expected to develop in Iowa and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, and could push into the region in the late afternoon or early evening hours. Those storms could produce torrential downpours, leading to a risk of localized flash flooding.

The storms could also pack wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, and could produce quarter-size hail.