Thousands Without Power After Storms Pound Chicago Area, ComEd Officials Say

Thousands of ComEd customers across northern Illinois were left without power Tuesday after a series of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.

According to the utility company, a total of 23,705 of its customers are without power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Of those, 6,858 are located in Cook County, with another 4,081 in Ogle County, according to the latest figures.

Here are the numbers reported by the utility as of 9 p.m.

Cook County – 6,858

Ogle County – 4,081

DeKalb County – 2,795

DuPage County – 1,920

Winnebago – 1,774

Kendall County – 1,417

Will County – 1,221

Kane County – 1,213

Lake County – 1,081

Lines of severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday, packing wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and frequent lightning.

Some thunderstorms are still possible through the late evening hours, but a severe thunderstorm watch for the region has been canceled.