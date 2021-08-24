Thousands Without Power After Storms Pound Chicago Area, ComEd Officials Say

Thousands of ComEd customers across northern Illinois were left without power Tuesday after a series of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.
According to the utility company, a total of 23,705 of its customers are without power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Of those, 6,858 are located in Cook County, with another 4,081 in Ogle County, according to the latest figures.
Here are the numbers reported by the utility as of 9 p.m.
Cook County – 6,858
Ogle County – 4,081
DeKalb County – 2,795
DuPage County – 1,920
Winnebago – 1,774
Kendall County – 1,417
Will County – 1,221
Kane County – 1,213
Lake County – 1,081
Lines of severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday, packing wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and frequent lightning.
Some thunderstorms are still possible through the late evening hours, but a severe thunderstorm watch for the region has been canceled.