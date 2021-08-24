Coast Guard Rescues 2 Boaters From Lake Michigan After Boats Capsize During Storms

Strong thunderstorms overturned eight boats on Lake Michigan near suburban Evanston on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two boaters clinging to their capsized boats, authorities said.

According to authorities, the Evanston Fire Department was called to the lakeshore at approximately 5;22 p.m. after several overturned boats were reported.

When they arrived, they encountered high winds, heavy rain and sleet-like conditions along the beach, with two boats still clinging to their boats.

The department called in the US Coast Guard, the Wilmette Sail Club and other staffers, who were able to get the two boaters safely to shore.

The Coast Guard was able to contact the swimmers within 30 minutes, and transported them to Wilmette Harbor for evaluation.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.