Showers and Storms Move Across the Chicago Area

Showers and storms were moving across the Chicago area early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Will County and eastern Kankakee County at around 5:28 a.m., in effect until 6:15 a.m.

Earlier Wednesday, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Cook County after a thunderstorm was located over Glenview, moving east at 30 mph. The warning was issued at 4:51 a.m. through 5:15 a.m., at which point it was allowed to expire.

The NWS warned of 60 mph wind gusts with damage to roofs, siding and trees, advising area residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Later Wednesday, the forecast looks to be partly sunny, hot and more humid with highs between 89 to 95 degrees but heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees.

Showers and storms are likely again at night, some possibly strong to severe.

Those showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday before the skies clear, turning partly sunny, cooler and less humid in the afternoon.

Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s inland, but cooler by the lakefront.

Conditions are likely to be hotter and more humid south of I-80, where the ongoing chance for storms continues through the afternoon.

The weekend begins partly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid on Friday. Highs look to be in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, but cooler by the lake.