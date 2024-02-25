Record-warmth possible in Chicago area this week, but it won't last long

After snow on Friday night and chilly temperatures Saturday, Chicago will be back on the upswing in terms of temperatures to wrap up the weekend, with record temperatures possible in coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, highs will be in the upper-50s throughout the area on Sunday, though some spots could crack 60 degrees by the end of the afternoon.

Winds will pick up a bit during the day, gusting to 20 miles per hour, but they will do so under mostly sunny skies, giving a bright and friendly conclusion to the weekend.

Things will be turned up a notch on Monday as highs climb into the mid-60s, according to forecast models. That would threaten temperature records at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where the current record for Feb. 26 stands at 64 degrees.

Winds will also kick up more, gusting in excess of 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the low-70s, but a rapid cooldown enters the picture thanks to a front that will be pushing toward the area.

That front, in fact, will bring with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong-to-severe. Gusty winds and hail will be possible with the storms, and as that front pushes through, temperatures will drop quickly.

There is even a chance of some mixed precipitation Wednesday morning thanks to the dramatically cooler readings, with highs only reaching into the upper-30s across the area.

Slowly but surely, those temperatures will once again rebound, and will likely get back into the 60s by next weekend, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.