Lake Michigan

‘Potentially deadly' conditions expected on Lake Michigan beaches Sunday

High waves and dangerous currents are expected Sunday and Monday

By NBC Chicago STaff

Families hoping to head to Chicago’s beaches one more time this season will potentially be thwarted by what the National Weather Service is calling “potentially deadly” conditions Sunday.

According to a beach hazards statement issued by NWS, “life-threatening” waves and currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches throughout the Chicago area until Monday evening.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Winds out of the north will gust in excess of 30 miles per hour at times, leading to the hazardous conditions.

Residents are advised to stay out of the water, avoiding piers and other shoreline structures due to the high waves and turbulent conditions.

Conditions will also be hazardous for boats, with residents urged to use extreme caution aboard watercraft.

Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, are affected by the hazardous conditions.

All Chicago beaches were closed due to hazardous swim conditions as of 7 p.m. Saturday, and it is likely that they will remain closed Sunday, according to the district’s website.

Local

Chicago Forecast 16 mins ago

Chicago Labor Day forecast calls for sunny skies, cool temperatures

Israel-Hamas War 11 hours ago

Biden issues statement on death of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Residents can check the city’s website for more information.

The timing of Sunday’s conditions is particularly rough as this weekend is the final one for open swimming at Chicago beaches. All beaches will close for swimming after Labor Day, while indoor pools will open for the season later this week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lake Michigan
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us