‘Potentially deadly' conditions expected on Lake Michigan beaches Sunday

Families hoping to head to Chicago’s beaches one more time this season will potentially be thwarted by what the National Weather Service is calling “potentially deadly” conditions Sunday.

According to a beach hazards statement issued by NWS, “life-threatening” waves and currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches throughout the Chicago area until Monday evening.

Winds out of the north will gust in excess of 30 miles per hour at times, leading to the hazardous conditions.

Residents are advised to stay out of the water, avoiding piers and other shoreline structures due to the high waves and turbulent conditions.

Conditions will also be hazardous for boats, with residents urged to use extreme caution aboard watercraft.

Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, are affected by the hazardous conditions.

All Chicago beaches were closed due to hazardous swim conditions as of 7 p.m. Saturday, and it is likely that they will remain closed Sunday, according to the district’s website.

Residents can check the city’s website for more information.

The timing of Sunday’s conditions is particularly rough as this weekend is the final one for open swimming at Chicago beaches. All beaches will close for swimming after Labor Day, while indoor pools will open for the season later this week.