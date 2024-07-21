Pop-up showers possible, but Chicago forecast mostly clear for Sunday

Chicago’s experiences with tranquil weather are expected to continue on Sunday, with pleasant temperatures and only an occasional pop-up shower to worry about in the afternoon hours.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, highs are expected to climb into the low-80s across most of the area, with cooler readings near the shores of Lake Michigan.

The one hiccup in the forecast could come in the form of an isolated shower or two, with most of that activity focused north of Interstate 88 in McHenry and Lake counties, according to forecast models. Those showers could bring brief periods of heavy rain, but are expected to be very widespread in nature.

Dry weather will prevail across the area into the evening and the overnight hours, but Monday’s forecast looks very similar to that of Sunday. Highs will be in the low-80s, with pop-up showers or even a thunderstorm possible in the area during the afternoon.

Humidity will start to slowly climb during the week, with Wednesday bringing the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area, according to forecast models. Highs will dip very slightly midweek, only rising to around 80 degrees each day, but that will change as the area pushes into next weekend.

It is expected that above-average warmth will return to the area by Friday, with highs climbing to the low-90s by Sunday, according to extended forecast models from the Climate Prediction Center. That heat is expected to stick around through the end of July.

