Seasonal temperatures and low humidity made for beautiful conditions to end the work week before a stretch of persistent hot weather and heat indices possibly reaching 105 degrees.

Temperatures sat in the high 70s and 80s across much of the area Friday evening after values plunged in many spots as a result of winds coming off the lake, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes. For instance, readings in Elmhurst dropped from 85 to 77 degrees in the matter of a few hours.

As darkness prevails, temperatures will fall into the low 60s overnight - before pleasant conditions arrive. The region as a whole will see temperatures around 85 degrees, while values will be noticeably lower along the lakefront.

Hotter conditions will arrive on Father's Day, though heat index values will largely be in line with air temperatures. High temperatures are expected to reach anywhere between 90 and 94 degrees, Jeanes said.

The breeze will be noticeable, with wind gusts sitting between 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Showers can't be entirely ruled out in the early morning, especially for portions of north central Illinois near Interstate 39. However, there's the possibility rain will be confined to the western part of Illinois.

The heat wave will ramp up on Monday, with peak heat indices potentially reaching 105 degrees both then and on Tuesday.

The forecasted heat is in line with guidance recently issued by the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, pointing to the “first long duration heat wave of the summer."

Should the stretch of hot weather materialize, Chicago’s best chance of setting daily temperature records could come between June 22 and 23, with both records currently standing at 97 degrees.

Another record that could fall is the highest minimum temperature recorded on June 21 in recorded history. That record stands at 74 degrees, with the mark having been set 101 years ago.