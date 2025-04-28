Chicago weather: Midwest severe weather threatens to move into Illinois as temps hit 80

The Chicago weather forecast Monday called for a warm and windy day, with a severe weather outbreak across parts of the Midwest threatening to move into Illinois by evening.

"Out to the west, a high risk of severe weather in Iowa, western Wisconsin and Minnesota," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, of the potential weather Monday. Jeanes added that "supercells" could develop, with a strong, long track of tornadoes just northwest of Illinois.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The storm chances are expected to occur late Monday, the National Weather Service said, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. However, storms may struggle to hold together overnight as the system moves into Illinois.

"The hope is that they fall apart," Jeanes said. "If any do hold together, we have have the risk of hail and damaging wind gusts."

According to Jeanes, winds in the Chicago area during the day will gust as high as 35 miles-per-hour, with gusts upwards of 45 mph into the afternoon and evening.

"These gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects," the NWS said in a special weather statement. "These strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust."

As part of the system, parts of the Chicago area are under a level "slight" or "marginal" risk of severe weather, which rank as levels one and two out of five. But as the weather moves into Illinois, Jeanes said, storms will weaken.

A chance of severe weather remains for tonight. However, confidence in storm development and coverage remains low. If storms form, they may become severe, especially across northwest Illinois toward the Rockford area. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/fAu7acgNjZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 28, 2025

"A lot of the models showing the storms just falling apart before they make it into northwest Illinois," Jeanes added.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to Jeanes, the daytime hours were expected to be dry, with a high of 81 degrees. Temperatures will dip back down into the 70s Tuesday and then into the 60s through the week, Jeanes said, with additional rain chances at times Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.