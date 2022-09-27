Patchy Frost Possible in Northern, Central Illinois as String of Chilly Nights Begins

It’s going to be a chilly night across Illinois, with some locations under a frost advisory as frigid temperatures could potentially damage or kill sensitive plants.

According to the National Weather Service, a large swath of western and central Illinois will be under a frost advisory through Wednesday morning, with low temperatures expected to drop into the mid-30s in many locations away from the Chicago metropolitan area.

That area includes Peoria, Bloomington and Springfield, according to NWS officials.

Residents in those areas are urged to take steps to protect sensitive vegetation, either covering those plans or bringing them indoors for the night.

Frost could also potentially develop in areas along and to the west of Interstate 39, an area that includes LaSalle County and the city of Rockford, according to officials.

Even for residents outside of those areas, below-average low temperatures are expected to impact the region on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Lows are expected to dip into the upper-30s in many locations, including in Kankakee, Kendall and Grundy counties.

Closer to the lake, temperatures will be slightly warmer overnight, but there is also the chance of lake-effect rain showers, according to forecast models, especially in northwest Indiana.

That rain could potentially build across the state line and even into Chicago, with downpours and even a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

After daybreak, temperatures are expected to warm back into the upper-50s to low-60s, but lows Wednesday and into Thursday will once again drop into the mid-to-upper 30s, with patchy frost possible across some parts of the area away from Lake Michigan.

Highs could potentially jump back into the mid-to-upper 60s by the weekend, with mostly dry conditions expected for the remainder of the work week.