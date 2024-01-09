Officials warn of ‘flash freeze' potential as gusty winds, blowing snow impact roads

Drivers in the Chicago area are being urged to take serious precautions on roadways overnight as gusty winds could cause “flash freezing.”

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the remainder of the Chicago area.

While snow is expected to taper off as the evening goes on, some accumulations are still possible, and unlike the earlier snow that was heavy and wet, snow late in the evening could be on the light and fluffy side.

As a result, that snow could be very susceptible to blowing around, and with wind gusts expected to gradually increase, topping out at 40 miles per hour or more, blowing snow could become a serious concern on area roadways, especially east of Interstate 55.

Those wind gusts could also cause snow to freeze quickly on roadways in a phenomenon known as “flash freezing.” That could mean roadways that were previously cleared could become impacted by spotty ice, a massive hazard for drivers in the overnight hours.

Black ice could also develop, especially on elevated surfaces or bridges.

Temperatures are expected to rise back above freezing in the morning, with winds beginning to ease as well, according to forecast models.