Northern lights could be visible in more than a dozen states. Is Illinois one of them?

A geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Monday into Tuesday, impacting as many as 17 states, according to the National Weather Service

National Weather Service Caribou

The northern lights are set to be visible in more than a dozen states Monday night -- and Illinois could be among them.

A geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Monday into Tuesday, impacting as many as 17 states, according to the National Weather Service.

"The general public does not need to be concerned, however, the aurora may become visible over some northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho," the watch states, adding that "moderate" geomagnetic storming is possible.

Far northern parts of Illinois sit within a "view line" of locations that could be able to see the lights Monday night.

Alaska will have the best view, and several states like Minnesota and Wisconsin could also have prominent viewing.

The latest Ovation aurora prediction plot and animation

But even if the stunning display does make its way into the Illinois area, the weather could make it challenging to see them, depending on the time.

According to NWS, the aurora can often be seen after sunset and before sunrise.

On Monday, the sun is expected to set in Chicago at 4:53 p.m., however the region is under a winter weather advisory through Tuesday morning, with freezing rain and sleet possible.

