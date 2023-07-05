More than 200 flights canceled in Chicago as severe weather moves in

More than 200 flights were canceled at Chicago airports as storms made their way into the area Wednesday.

Data showed 256 flights were canceled as of 5 p.m. at both Midway and O'Hare International Airport.

O'Hare Airport saw the largest number of cancellations, with 222 of the canceled flights originating there. Another 34 were reported at Midway.

Delays at O'Hare were also average over an hour, while Midway stayed just under 30 minutes.

Cook County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until just before 5 p.m.

Severe weather is expected to continue through much of the afternoon and the early evening, with the area at a “slight” risk of severe storms, per officials.

In addition to the flight cancellations, officials say that nearly 5,000 ComEd customers were already without power as of 3 p.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.