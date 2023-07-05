Timing: What to expect and when with upcoming storms in Chicago area

Thunderstorms capable of becoming severe could make their way into the Chicago area Wednesday, bringing threats of hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and lightning.

The line of storms will make their way across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana for several hours with only a brief break before another round moves in.

Here's what to expect and when:

Wednesday afternoon

As of Wednesday morning, forecast models showed the storms forming in Illinois around 3 p.m.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack, "once we get into the afternoon commute ... this is when we have those showers and storms on the way."

Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours will be the biggest threat with these storms, which are expected to be widespread across the area. Quarter-sized hail, damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles-per-hour, frequent lightning and localized heavy rainfall are all possible, the NWS says.

The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather. According to the Storm Prediction Center, "slight" clocks in at level two on a five-level scale that ranges from "marginal" to "high."

Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Some of the storms could be severe, capable of producing damaging winds and possibly some hail as well. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/4niZItX03N — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 5, 2023

Warm and humid conditions ahead of the storms are expected, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, with afternoon heat indices reaching into the mid 90s in some spots, the NWS says.

Meanwhile, an air quality alert remains in effect for the region.

"Ozone and particulate level are expected to be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups," a tweet from the NWS said. "Limit prolonged outdoor activity if you have a chronic respiratory issue."

Wednesday evening

The stormy conditions are expected to linger through around 10 p.m.

The air quality alert is in effect through midnight, however.

Though some may see things dry up in the late evening and overnight hours, the chance for lingering showers will continue.

Thursday morning and afternoon

The chance for storms continues into Thursday morning, particularly for areas east of the I-55 corridor in Illinois and northwest Indiana, with conditions clearing in the afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday and into the weekend are expected to lower as a cold front moves through, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday and the weekend

Despite a brief break between Thursday night and Friday morning, rain and storm chances return again ahead of the weekend.

Potential showers could return by late Friday evening and continue into both Saturday and Sunday.