A cold front bringing more snow is on the way for the Chicago area as a winter storm warning and advisory for Northern Illinois that began early Friday morning continues through the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the cold front was expected to move in between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., a "quick shot of higher snow rates and slippery travel" was expected, especially in areas north of I-80, the NWS said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The front is expected to linger into the evening, the NWS said, with flurries around Lake Michigan through 9 p.m.

How much snow could fall and where?

By late Friday morning, snow was already beginning to pile up, with higher snow totals reported in Illinois' far northern counties.

In McHenry, snow accumulations totaled 5 inches, the NWS said in an alert. In Waukegan, snow was up to three inches.

In Palatine, snow accumulations were lower, at only one inch, the NWS said. In Chicago, quick "bursts" of snow with flashes of lightning and thundersnow were reported, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

With more snow on the way, those totals could climb even higher.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, McHenry was expected to see six or more inches of snow in total. In Lake County, between two and five inches was expected, with bigger totals near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Areas further see between one and two inches, Roman said.

"Chicago, you may see around an inch or less," Roman added.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it had deployed salt spreaders overnight in response to the snow.

"Residents are urged to take caution while traveling, especially during the morning commute," a press release from the department said." Please allow for extra time and drive according to conditions, leaving ample space between cars.

As the winter weather continues, snow was expected to remain mostly north of I-80, with a rain-snow mix south of the interstate, the NWS said.

Wide temperature range

Temperatures Friday were also expected to be a wide range, with highs in the 30s and 40s to the north. In the south, where rain was expected to fall, temperatures could hit the low 50s.

Flurries could linger Saturday morning, Roman said, before clouds break for sun. Highs Saturday were expected to remain in the upper 30s.

The forecast Sunday called for a cloudier but warmer day, with highs in the mid 40s, Roman said.

Snowfall in Spring?

Spring snowfall is right in line with what the Chicago area typically experiences, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, Chicago's average snowfall for the month of March is 5.5 inches.