Winter storm warning, advisories in effect; 6 inches of snow or more expected in some parts

Some parts of the Chicago area Friday morning woke up to falling snow, slushy roads and even some lightning and thundersnow as a winter system makes its way through central and southern Wisconsin.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory was in effect for Lake County in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin through 4 p.m. Friday. McHenry County was upgraded to a winter storm warning.

"Wet snow expected," the NWS warned, adding that heavier snow was expected near the Wisconsin state line. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin noted minor crashes and spin-offs were beginning to pop-up across the area. Road conditions for the Friday morning commute were expected to be particularly dicey on I-94 in Lake County, Martin said.

Early Friday morning, snow was also falling to the south, in Cook and Will Counties, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

"The thinking was it will stay across our far northern counties, but it shifted to the south," Roman said, noting that moderate snow had fallen in Downer's Grove.

In Chicago, quick "bursts" of snow with flashes of lightning and thundersnow were reported, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it had deployed salt spreaders overnight in response to the snow.

"Residents are urged to take caution while traveling, especially during the morning commute," a press release from the department said." Please allow for extra time and drive according to conditions, leaving ample space between cars.

Snow timing

Snow was expected to continue falling through late morning Friday, Roman said, with some heavier bursts of snow expected n the far northern counties.

Another burst of quick, accumulating snow was expected to hit Cook County around 4 p.m., Roman said.

"1-2 hour burst of snow develops across the rest of northern Illinois this afternoon and evening, resulting in sharply reduced visibility and a dusting of snow on untreated surfaces," the NWS said in a tweet.

A narrow band of snow will develop this AM north of I-88 with snowfall rates over 1"/hour possible leading to impacted travel. Highest totals are likely near the IL/WI line but uncertainty in exact location of heaviest snowfall remains! Another burst of snow is expected this PM

Snow totals

Highest snowfall totals were expected in McHenry County, where snow in excess of six inches was predicted by the NWS. In Lake County, between two and five inches was expected. Bigger totals were expected near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Areas further south could see between one and two inches, or a rain-snow mix Roman said.

"Chicago, you may see around an inch or less," Roman added.

Temperatures Friday were also expected to be a wide range, with highs in the 30s and 40s to the north. In the south, where rain was expected to fall, temperatures could hit the low 50s.

Flurries could linger Saturday morning, Roman said, before clouds break for sun. Highs Saturday were expected to remain in the upper 30s.

The forecast Sunday called for a cloudier but warmer day, with highs in the mid 40s, Roman said.

Snowfall in Spring?

Spring snowfall is right in line with what the Chicago area typically experiences, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, Chicago's average snowfall for the month of March is 5.5 inches.