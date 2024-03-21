Heavy snow could snarl travel, give late taste of winter to Chicago area Friday

Areas north of Chicago could see five or more inches of snow on Friday, with other parts of the region seeing accumulations on the third full day of spring.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory will be in effect for Kenosha County in Wisconsin and McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois until Friday afternoon.

Those advisories were issued as a clipper system sweeps its way across the upper Midwest, bringing heavy snow throughout the morning and then dumping more snow onto areas north of Interstate 80 before it departs the region.

In all, parts of McHenry and Lake counties could see up to 4-to-5 inches of snow, with some locally heavier amounts possible.

Snowfall could be heavy at times, impacting travel across the area and leading to reduced visibility, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in DeKalb, Kane and northern Cook counties could also see 1-to-3 inches of accumulation, with diminishing amounts further south.

Current forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team call for approximately one inch of accumulation in the city of Chicago.

After that system departs the area, lake-effect snow is possible as winds turn off of Lake Michigan on the backside of the low-pressure system, adding a bit more accumulation before all is said and done, according to forecast models.

While snow falling during the spring doesn’t feel common, it’s right in line with what the Chicago area typically experiences according to the National Weather Service. Data shows that the average final snow accumulation of an inch or more occurs in Chicago around March 20, while the final measurable snow of the year typically falls around April 2.

After this clipper system pushes out of the area, it’s not looking like snow will reenter the forecast any time soon, as temperatures are expected to climb up toward their seasonal averages, with only rain in the forecast during the coming week.