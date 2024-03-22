Latest Chicago area snowfall totals as winter storm warning continues

Snow totals were already beginning to pile up Friday as a winter storm across Central and Southern Wisconsin moved into the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory was in effect for Lake County in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin through 4 p.m. Friday. McHenry County was upgraded to a winter storm warning.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Highest snowfall totals were expected in McHenry County, where snow in excess of six inches was predicted by the NWS. In Lake County, between two and five inches was expected.

Bigger totals were expected near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

As of 8:41 a.m. Friday, snow totals already exceeded four inches in some parts, the NWS said. More snow was on the way this afternoon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Here's a look at snowfall reports so far this morning:



Loves Park: 4.3"

Bull Valley: 4.0"

Belvidere: 4.0"

Forreston: 3.8"

Lake Villa: 2.8"



Snow will continue across far northern Illinois through the early afternoon hours with a narrow swath of >6" expected! #ILwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 22, 2024

In McHenry, snow accumulations totaled four inches, the NWS said in an alert. In Waukegan, snow was up to three inches.

In Palatine, snow accumulations were lower, at only one inch, the NWS said.

In Chicago, quick "bursts" of snow with flashes of lightning and thundersnow were reported, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"Wet snow expected," the NWS warned, adding that heavier snow was expected near the Wisconsin state line. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

Winter weather advisory in effect: Track live radar, Illinois road conditions here

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it had deployed salt spreaders overnight in response to the snow.

"Residents are urged to take caution while traveling, especially during the morning commute," a press release from the department said." Please allow for extra time and drive according to conditions, leaving ample space between cars.

Snow timing

Snow was expected to continue falling through late morning Friday, Roman said, with some heavier bursts of snow expected n the far northern counties.

Another burst of quick, accumulating snow was expected to hit Cook County around 4 p.m., Roman said.

"1-2 hour burst of snow develops across the rest of northern Illinois this afternoon and evening, resulting in sharply reduced visibility and a dusting of snow on untreated surfaces," the NWS said in a tweet.

A narrow band of snow will develop this AM north of I-88 with snowfall rates over 1"/hour possible leading to impacted travel. Highest totals are likely near the IL/WI line but uncertainty in exact location of heaviest snowfall remains! Another burst of snow is expected this PM pic.twitter.com/z7TVpMVyKq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 22, 2024

Temperatures Friday were also expected to be a wide range, with highs in the 30s and 40s to the north. In the south, where rain was expected to fall, temperatures could hit the low 50s.

Flurries could linger Saturday morning, Roman said, before clouds break for sun. Highs Saturday were expected to remain in the upper 30s.

The forecast Sunday called for a cloudier but warmer day, with highs in the mid 40s, Roman said.

Snowfall in Spring?

Spring snowfall is right in line with what the Chicago area typically experiences, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, Chicago's average snowfall for the month of March is 5.5 inches.