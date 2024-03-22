Live Radar: Track snow, Illinois road conditions as winter weather advisory continues

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

A narrow band of snow moved into the Chicago area Friday morning, with quick 'bursts' of snow across the area and accumulating snowfall expected in some parts.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory was in effect for Lake County in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin through 4 p.m. Friday. McHenry County was upgraded to a winter storm warning.

In those parts between two and five inches of snow could fall, with higher totals in McHenry County and close to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin noted crashes were beginning to pop-up across the area. Road conditions for the Friday morning commute were expected to be particularly dicey on I-94 in Lake County, Martin said.

