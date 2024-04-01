Measurable snow could hit parts of Chicago area this week

The Chicago area will be starting off the month of April with all kinds of showers, but not all will bring May flowers.

Snow is in the forecast for parts of the region and some areas could see measurable accumulations.

The threat for slushy snow accumulations moves in Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning across northern Illinois.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, current models show an inch or two of "wet, slushy snow" is expected for most of the Chicago area.

Some locations, however, could see higher accumulations.

"If it stays cold enough, we may see accumulations over 3 inches near Wisconsin, and higher totals in Wisconsin from lake effect snow," Jeanes said.

The snow will follow a wet start to the month, with the threat of rain and storm kicking off April in the region.

"It's coming in waves over the next few days," Jeanes said.

As the work week kicks off, here's a breakdown of what Chicago's weather looks like for the week so far:

Monday

Rain and shower chances increase heading into the afternoon hours, with the threat of potentially strong to severe storms growing.

Early Monday morning, the rain tarp was already down at Wrigley Field, ahead of the Cubs' Monday afternoon home opener against the Colorado Rockies. It was eventually removed, but the potential for rain lingered.

"It’s possible the Cubs game gets started, but the chance of rain is going to be going up through the game if it does," Jeanes said.

There's also a threat for some afternoon storms to turn severe in the Chicago area. The greatest threats will be heavy downpours, damaging winds and possibly even some hail.

There is a threat for a few strong to potentially severe storms this PM. Main threat will be from a few instances of large hail, but a few storms could produce locally strong to damaging wind gusts. Storm threat persists beyond 4 PM but shifts south. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/8601asm3q7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2024

The afternoon rain, heavy at times, was expected to continue through Monday evening and overnight, Jeanes said, with a marginal risk of flash flooding south of I-80, in parts of Kendall, Cook, Grundy and Will counties.

Temperature highs Monday stayed in the upper 40s, Jeanes said.

Tuesday

Rain was expected to continue through the Tuesday morning commute, Jeanes said. By Tuesday afternoon and evening, periods of rain could begin to mix with snow, Jeanes added.

Inclement weather will continue through the middle of the week with waves of showers and storms today into Tuesday, and periods of rain mixed with snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday. North to northwest winds may become strong Wednesday through Thursday as well. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Y2wh7ovOHl — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, the threat for "slushy snow accumulations" across parts of northwest Illinois were possible Tuesday night and into much of the area Wednesday.

High temperatures Tuesday were expected to drop into the low 40s, with even cooler temperatures on the way.

Wednesday

Wednesday was expected to be even colder, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s, Jeanes said, and chances of spring snow continuing for much of the day.

According to Jeanes, some minor snow accumulations could reach between one and three inches in some parts.

Wednesday was also expected to be windy, the NWS said, with north to northwesterly winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour at times.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, conditions weren't expected to clear for some sun until Friday, with sunnier, more pleasant weather conditions on tap for the weekend.