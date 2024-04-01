Chicago weather: Multiple waves of rain on the way, followed by spring snow

Here's hoping April showers bring May flowers.

The Chicago forecast for the first half of the work week looks to be soggy and wet, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, beginning with heavy rain and rumbles of thunder Monday, and closing out with snowflakes with potential accumulation by Wednesday.

"It's coming in waves over the next few days," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, adding that snow was likely Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures were set to turn colder.

As the work week kicks off, here's a breakdown of what Chicago's weather looks like today and beyond.

Monday

According to Jeanes, overnight rain had moved out by Monday morning. The ground however was still wet, with ponding possible on roads.

Around 1 p.m. rain was expected to pick back up, with rain and shower chances increasing as the afternoon continues.

Early Monday morning, the rain tarp was already down at Wrigley Field, ahead of the Cubs' Monday afternoon home opener against the Colorado Rockies.

"It’s possible the Cubs game gets started, but the chance of rain is going to be going up through the game if it does," Jeanes said.

The afternoon rain, heavy at times, was expected to continue through Monday evening and overnight, Jeanes said, with a marginal risk of flash flooding south of I-80, in parts of Kendall, Cook, Grundy and Will counties.

Jeanes added that rumbles of thunder and scattered storms were also possible Monday night, with pockets of heavy downpours.

Showers and scattered storms are expected again today afternoon through Tuesday morning. A few thunderstorms may become severe with hail up to one inch in diameter south of US-24. Heavy rain and localized flooding will also be possible, mainly south of Interstate 80. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/E2pCEdH6WY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2024

Temperature highs Monday will be in the upper 40s, Jeanes said.

Tuesday

Rain was expected to continue through the Tuesday morning commute, Jeanes said. By Tuesday afternoon and evening, periods of rain could begin to mix with snow, Jeanes added.

Inclement weather will continue through the middle of the week with waves of showers and storms today into Tuesday, and periods of rain mixed with snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday. North to northwest winds may become strong Wednesday through Thursday as well. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Y2wh7ovOHl — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, the threat for "slushy snow accumulations" across parts of Northwest Illinois were possible Tuesday night and into much of the area Wednesday.

High temperatures Tuesday were expected to drop into the low 40s, with even cooler temperatures on the way.

Wednesday

Wednesday was expected to be even colder, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s, Jeanes said, and chances of spring snow continuing for much of the day.

According to Jeanes, some minor snow accumulations could reach between one and three inches in some parts.

Wednesday was also expected to be windy, the NWS said, with north to northwesterly winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour at times.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, conditions weren't expected to clear for some sun until Friday, with sunnier, more pleasant weather conditions on tap for the weekend.