Live Radar: Track Chicago thunderstorm ahead of your commute

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.
Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and even hail pummeled much of the Chicago area Thursday morning, with more rain expected to last through morning. In the evening, storms were expected to continue.
CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE
Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.