Live Chicago radar: Track snow, road conditions as system moves across Chicago area

While significant accumulations of snow are not expected, short bursts of snow can still cause massive problems on roadways

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

A "quick hit" of early morning snow brought slick and slippery road conditions for rush hour commuters Tuesday.

The snow was expected to last in northeast Illinois through the mid-morning hours, NBC 5 Storm Team Alicia Roman said, before moving into northwest Indiana.

According to Roman, some areas could see between one and two inches of snow, while others, including counties to the north, may just see a dusting.

Tuesday morning also started out bitter cold, with highs in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Through noon, temperatures will fall, the NWS said, as a cold front races across the area.

"Temperatures will fall between daybreak and noon, causing wind chills to drop to -10 to -15F," the NWS warned. "Such cold temperatures may make snow removal efforts even harder after snow is done falling."

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Check the Illinois road conditions near you:

Chicago Weather
