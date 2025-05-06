3 suburban middle school employees fired for inappropriate conduct with student

Three staff members at a south suburban middle school were fired due to inappropriate conduct with a student, the school district announced Monday.

The Bolingbrook Police Department said it was investigating allegations that a staff member at Brooks Middle School had been communicating inappropriately with a 14-year-old student.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After police informed Valley View School District 365U of the investigation, the staff member was put on administrative leave and after conducting their own investigation, district administrators learned of the involvement of two other staff members. The two staff members were also placed on administrative leave.

The school district announced Monday that all three employees had been fired for “inappropriate conduct.”

Support for students and staff was being offered, the school district said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Dr. Carter Larry, the school district’s director of safety and security or the Bolingbrook Police Department.