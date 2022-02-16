Illinois Schools Announce Closures, Switch to E-Learning Ahead of Winter Storm

A looming winter storm has already led to the closures of some Chicago-area schools for Thursday as others announce plans to switch to remote learning.

By Wednesday afternoon, nearly two dozen schools and school districts had announced plans to switch to e-learning or close Thursday.

Among those closed were District 13 schools, Dujardin School, Erickson Elementary School and Westfield Middle School in Bloomingdale, along with Taft School District 90 in Lockport.

A number of districts like District 13 in Summit, District 2 in Bensenville, District 45 in Villa Park, District 53 in Oak Brook and District 180 in Burr Ridge had announced plans for remote learning.

The Emergency Closing Center tracks closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Some counties will be under a winter storm warning overnight while others are under a winter weather advisory.

A powerful storm is on the horizon, but there's still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the storm's path and what it will mean for parts of the Chicago area. Still, ice, snow and localized blizzard conditions are all possible as officials warn of hazardous travel conditions across the state.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said a "major storm" is expected to bring heavy rains, flooding, double-digit snowfalls, ice and high winds, all of which will "create slick conditions, impacting travel across much of the state."

“The Illinois Department of Transportation’s snow-and-ice teams will be prepared and out in force, but the public needs to be ready for conditions to change quickly and worsen if they are out on the roads,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “As always during periods of extreme weather, the safest option is to postpone any unnecessary trips and stay home. If you must travel, prepare for very slow and potentially hazardous conditions. And please slow down around our plows and other emergency vehicles, giving them plenty of room to do their jobs.”