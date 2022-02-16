Winter Storm, Travel Warning: Live Weather Updates as Powerful System Nears

Whether you're under a winter weather advisory or a winter storm warning overnight, one thing is clear: hazardous winter conditions are expected across the Chicago area in the coming hours.

A powerful storm is on the horizon for many, but there's still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the storm's path and what it will mean for parts of the Chicago area. Still, ice, snow and localized blizzard conditions are all possible.

Here's the latest as the storm inches closer:

4 p.m.: Several schools announce closures, switches to e-learning ahead of winter storm

By Wednesday afternoon, a number of schools have already announced plans to switch to e-learning Thursday as a winter storm threatens the area.

Among those closed were District 13 schools, Dujardin School, Erickson Elementary School and Westfield Middle School in Bloomingdale, along with Taft School District 90 in Lockport.

A number of districts like District 13 in Summit, District 2 in Bensenville, District 45 in Villa Park, District 53 in Oak Brook and District 180 in Burr Ridge had announced plans for remote learning.

4 p.m.: Track and rain and snow with Live Doppler 5 Radar

3:50 p.m. IDOT Warns of 'Hazardous Travel' Across Illinois During Winter Storm

Illinois transportation officials are warning drivers about hazardous conditions expected on roadways across the state as a winter system makes its way through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said a "major storm" is expected to bring heavy rains, flooding, double-digit snowfalls, ice and high winds, all of which will "create slick conditions, impacting travel across much of the state."

“The Illinois Department of Transportation’s snow-and-ice teams will be prepared and out in force, but the public needs to be ready for conditions to change quickly and worsen if they are out on the roads,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “As always during periods of extreme weather, the safest option is to postpone any unnecessary trips and stay home. If you must travel, prepare for very slow and potentially hazardous conditions. And please slow down around our plows and other emergency vehicles, giving them plenty of room to do their jobs.”

With some locations potentially seeing up to 10 inches of snowfall paired with high winds, the conditions "will make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east-west roads, while causing snow to blow and drift."

IDOT's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current winter conditions across the state.

Using a map, the site tracks which roadways are clear and which are partly, mostly or completely covered with ice or snow. It also highlights so-called "trouble spots," where things like blowing snow have been reported or bridges and roadways prone to icing.

For those who must travel, IDOT recommends:

Turn around, don’t drown! Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Do not drive around barricades. Delay travel until conditions improve.

Drastically reduce speeds and take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.

Make sure your gas tank is full.

Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle. Dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.

Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency.

If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.

Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law. Never get behind the wheel impaired.

3:45 p.m.: A look at the weather alerts issued across the Chicago area and when they take effect

With some locations under a winter storm warning and others under an advisory, what exactly you will see as a winter storm moves across parts of the area will depend largely on where you live.

Here's a full breakdown of which alerts will be in place and when.

Here's a look at the latest threats and timing:

Here's a rough timeline of the different types of precipitation we're expecting tonight through Thursday. Note many will see a break Thursday morning before the worst of the storm arrives in the afternoon. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/7BLm8Eh93e — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 16, 2022

Note that shifts in the axis of heaviest snow may yet occur. Regardless of where the most snow falls, conditions Thursday afternoon will be hazardous across much of northeastern IL and northwestern IN due to the strong northeasterly winds. #ilwx #inwx https://t.co/0UxhjAMGLp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 16, 2022

11 a.m.: Latest projections in snow totals